B.C. Chiefs ‘alarmed’ by federal and B.C. government’s role in First Nations dispute

November 28, 2024 25 views

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations. The union says it’s “alarmed” that B.C. and Canada are supporting the Nisga’a Nation’s bid to be added as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the Gitanyow Nation seeking Aboriginal rights and title over a 6,200-square-kilometre area in northwestern B.C. The Nisga’a Nation says the area claimed by the Gitanyow overlaps with its treaty lands, but both the B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal denied the Nisga’a bid. The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the Nisga’a Nation is now seeking leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Canada with the support of the federal and B.C. governments. Grand Chief Stewart…

