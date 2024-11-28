National News
Groups threaten to sue over which fish should be saved – salmon or bass

November 28, 2024 45 views

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative reporter A battle that’s been brewing on a famous New Brunswick river between people trying to protect wild Atlantic salmon and others wanting to preserve striped bass fishing has boiled over. Both sides on the Miramichi River are threatening to sue Ottawa for not listening to their demands. On one end is a small group of conservationists warning they’ll take the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans to court unless it allows people to kill more striped bass, a predator of threatened wild Atlantic salmon on the eastern New Brunswick river. On the other is a group of sport fishers who argue the department has already increased the cull of stripers so much that it threatens the species’ astonishing comeback. They’re collecting signatures –…

