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Rivermen thump visiting Cruise

May 13, 2026 200 views
Thunder Hill had an 11-point performance in the Six Nations Rivermen victory over the Collingwood Cruise on Saturday. Photo courtesy Six Nations Rivermen.

By Sam Laskaris Writer After jumping out to a 5-0 first-period lead the Six Nations Rivermen were able to cruise to victory in their latest contest. The Rivermen downed the visiting Collingwood Cruise 17-8 in an Ontario Series Lacrosse contest held this past Saturday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA). With the win the local Senior B squad is now undefeated in its first two regular season matches. Rivermen captain Rodd Squire was not surprised to see his club register a convincing triumph against Collingwood. “In warmups, it was a fresh-looking kind of team, with not too many guys (we knew),” he said. “So, we knew they did a little revamping. Their effort level is there. They have a lot of speed and young guys. Just give them a couple…

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