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UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: First Nation Youth Speak At The United Nations

May 13, 2026 109 views
Photo provided by Jeronimo Kataquapit Northern First Nation youth addressed the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) Twenty-Fifth Session which was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York from April 20 to May 1, 2026. Pictured (L-R) at the UN in New York are: Kohen Mattinas, Lac Seul FN / Constance Lake FN; Jeronimo Kataquapit, Attawapiskat FN and Ramon Kataquapit, Attawapiskat FN.

By Xavier Kataquapit I was proud to see First Nation youth representing our northern homelands on the international stage this past month at the United Nations. Jeronimo Kataquapit, Ramon Kataquapit, Kohen Mattinas and Ryan Fleming participated in the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) Twenty-Fifth Session, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York from April 20 to May 1, 2026. This year, the event brought together more than 1,000 participants, including Indigenous peoples and political representatives of member states and United Nations entities. The forum was developed by the United Nations to address the concerns and rights of the world’s indigenous peoples. The forum is meant to give indigenous people a voice on the international stage. It is estimated that there are more than 370 million…

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