Today in History

May 11 In 1885, the Metis under Louis Riel were defeated by the militia at Batoche, Sask., during the North-West Rebellion. Riel surrendered a few days later and was charged with treason and convicted. He was executed in Regina on Nov. 16th. In 2022, a federal study revealed that the U.S. government supported more than 400 Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society. It also identified more than 50 associated burial sites, a figure that could grow exponentially as research continues. The investigation had so far turned up over 500 deaths at 19 schools, though the Interior Department said that number could climb to the thousands or even tens of thousands. May 12 In 2023, it was announced that the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice