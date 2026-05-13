Editorial: Community has to be included about its future

Six Nations land claim is about to enter the courts. The multi-billion dollar claim to a huge swath of Ontario will start this October. But no one should start gleefully rubbing their hands together in expectation of any settlement. Nor should anyone claiming their great, great, great granddaddy was from Six Nations be rushing to get on the membership list. The court case, if it goes ahead, could take years. If Canada has its way it certainly won’t be looking to settle it any time soon…it’s just too large. But Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is starting to prepare. SNEC is creating an ad hoc committee to plan for any and all potential results of any settlement or court decision. The action will start this fall and councillor Dayle Bomberry…
Related Posts
Grey skies couldn’t stop I.L. Thomas Track and Field Day
May 13, 2026 125
By Alex Murray Writer Despite a worrying weather forecast predicting a thunderstorm during I.L. Thomas Elementary…
Six Nations Elected Council preparing for billion dollar land claim court decision
May 13, 2026 115
Six Nations is taking steps to prepare for a long-anticipated court decision tied to its multi-billion-to…