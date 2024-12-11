Six Nations own source revenues continues to bail out band deficits

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), who has had its 2023-2024 audit for weeks, finally dropped the document on its website Monday showing the community is picking up over $9 million in costs to run government programs. The almost six-month late audit shows last year (2022-2023) the band received a total of $120,103,972 in federal and provincial government transfers compared to the cost to run the band at $129,262,977. Without Six Nations own source revenues SNEC would have been facing an almost $10 million deficit. Looking at the 2023-2024 audit it shows Six Nations own source revenues totaled $38,763,053, that included $11,663,674 in Ontario First Nation Ltd Partnership (OFNLP) funding, rent and land related revenues of $14,685,707, donations of $1,314,742, Investment income of $10,561,290 ,a Grand River…



