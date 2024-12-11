Local News
ticker

Assembly of First Nations chiefs put Canada’s leaders on hot seat

December 11, 2024 43 views

By Lynda Powless Editor OTTAWA- Despite calls from First Nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not commit to holding a national inquiry on systemic racism in policing in addressing the Assembly of First Nations Ottawa gathering. Speaking at the AFN Thursday (Dec 5) session Trudeau acknowledged the pain of First Nations mothers who have had to bury their children after an interaction with police. Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh addressed the Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa two days after the chiefs passed a resolution calling for an inquiry into policing and police-related deaths. That resolution came after nine First Nations people were killed in less than four weeks in August and September. Three women whose sons and daughters died during or after an interaction with police took to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nine wind projects rolled out to meet B.C.’s surging clean energy demands

December 11, 2024 34

By Rochelle Baker Local Journalism Initiative BC Hydro has unveiled nine new wind projects to meet…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nation to develop salmon hatchery with Fisheries Department

December 11, 2024 32

BC-(CP)-The Tsilhqot’in National Government in British Columbia says it has formed a “historic partnership” with the…

Read more