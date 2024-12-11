AFN demands national inquiry into systemic racism in policing, police-related deaths

The Canadian Press OTTAWA-The Assembly of First Nations is demanding the federal government launch a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing and the deaths of First Nations people. A resolution penned by Chief Allan Polchies of St. Mary’s First Nation says despite 20 individual inquiries and commissions into the police and justice system since 1989, the federal government has failed to make substantive changes to address systemic racism within the RCMP and other agencies. Polchies told those gathered at the AFN’s special chiefs assembly in Ottawa that First Nations people should feel safe on their own lands, and shouldn’t be afraid of police. His resolution comes after a string of incidents between Aug. 29 and Sept. 24 that left nine First Nations people dead during or after interactions with…



