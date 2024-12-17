Bill to have Inuktut on election ballots gains traction

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative nuktut is a step closer to being included on election ballots in Nunavut following a two-year battle by Nunavut MP Lori Idlout to pass a private member’s bill. The proposed legislation was recently accepted by the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) and must now gain Senate approval. Idlout said she welcomed the “long overdue decision” by the committee to recommend a trial run of Inuit languages on the ballot in Nunavut. “During both, my numerous appearances at committee and as a witness, I stressed the importance of reflecting the languages we speak on our land and improving access for Inuit,” the MP said. “When I was first elected, I made it a priority to fight for this change to make elections more…



