National News
ticker

Bill to have Inuktut on election ballots gains traction

December 17, 2024 22 views

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative nuktut is a step closer to being included on election ballots in Nunavut following a two-year battle by Nunavut MP Lori Idlout to pass a  private member’s bill. The proposed legislation was recently accepted by the Procedure and  House Affairs Committee (PROC) and must now gain Senate approval. Idlout said she welcomed the “long overdue decision” by the committee  to recommend a trial run of Inuit languages on the ballot in Nunavut. “During both, my numerous appearances at committee and as a witness, I  stressed the importance of reflecting the languages we speak on our  land and improving access for Inuit,” the MP said. “When I was first  elected, I made it a priority to fight for this change to make elections  more…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

December 17, 2024 21

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes…

Read more
National News

How Squamish Indigenous parents are reclaiming love

December 17, 2024 34

By Bhagyashree Chatterjee Local Journalism Initiative  Content warning: This article contains references to residential school trauma,…

Read more