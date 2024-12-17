Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. as the attorney general for the Navajo Nation announced that an investigation had cleared the tribal president of sexual harassment allegations by the vice president. Even as results of the investigation were announced Monday, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch was removed from office by the Navajo Nation Council in a 13-6 vote without public discussion or a reason outlined in the legislation. The tribe has been mired in political upheaval since April, when Navajo Vice President Richelle Montoya publicly outlined allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment against President Buu Nygren, stemming from interactions at an August 2023 meeting in Nygren’s office. Outside counsel investigated the allegations and found the incident…



