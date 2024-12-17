National News
ticker

Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

December 17, 2024 22 views

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. as the attorney general for the Navajo Nation announced that an investigation had cleared the tribal president of sexual harassment allegations by the vice president. Even as results of the investigation were announced Monday, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch was removed from office by the Navajo Nation Council in a 13-6 vote without public discussion or a reason outlined in the legislation. The tribe has been mired in political upheaval since April, when Navajo Vice President Richelle Montoya publicly outlined allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment against President Buu Nygren, stemming from interactions at an August 2023 meeting in Nygren’s office. Outside counsel investigated the allegations and found the incident…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bill to have Inuktut on election ballots gains traction

December 17, 2024 25

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative nuktut is a step closer to being included on…

Read more
National News

How Squamish Indigenous parents are reclaiming love

December 17, 2024 35

By Bhagyashree Chatterjee Local Journalism Initiative  Content warning: This article contains references to residential school trauma,…

Read more