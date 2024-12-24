Six Nations Elected Council committees discuss dumping

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has been fielding a series of complaints as Illegal dumping continues to plague the community. SNEC Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill urged community members, during the Dec. 10th council session to report illegal dumping to Six Nations Police (SNP) or SNEC. She warned “Companies and individuals could be fined.” She told the zoom meeting,. “please, as a reminder, if you see or suspect illegal dumping, call Six Nations Police or my office to report the location, company name or the license plate.” Hill said SNP received another report of dumping on November 27th on Fourth Line Road that has since been cleared up. During Hill’s Bi-weekly update she said between November 26 and December 10 she fielded 14 complaints from community members. She said many…



