Six Nations Elected Council’s new committee system continues to cause confusion

Six Nations continues to work out the kinks of its committee system. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) enacted its committee system in November 2023 after the 59th council was elected and it continues to cause confusion for councillors and the community. Councillor Greg Frazer, chair of the Unity Building and Government Relations Committee told SNEC the committee had amalgamated with the Justice Committee. Councillor Frazer said the move would strengthen information sharing among committees and to council. “As you know, we are working to streamline governance information,” he said. “We’ve also been rescheduling meetings and adding some new councillors to this committee.” The elected chief can attend any committee meeting. He said “committee members now include myself, Cynthia Jamieson, Leslie Greene, Melba Thomas and Dean Hill.” Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill…



