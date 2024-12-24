Six Nations Elected Council passes motion to pay auditors

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to pay its final invoice for the 2023-2024 financial Audit at its General Finance Meeting on December 16. SNEC entered into a five-year agreement with KPMG to perform its annual audit and granted a one-year extension for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended March 31, but the audit was not completed or released to the public until earlier this month, which SNEC has attributed to the late completion and submission of the Six Nations Natural Gas audit. SNEC approved a motion to pay KPMG’s final invoice of $34,026. Councillor Helen Miller said previous sitting councils have also released audits late because departments couldn’t get the information to the auditor. She said in that case SNEC was charged a late fee…



