Politicians look back at 2024 and ahead to 2025

January 3, 2025 89 views

By Clint Fleury  Local Journalism Initiative THUNDER BAY — As the calendar turns to a new year and the last one comes to its inevitable end, Dougall Media asked some of Thunder Bay’s political representatives to reflect of some of their highlights for the past year in office and their hopes for the year to come Thunder Bay–Superior North MP Patty Hajdu said her highlight of the year was working on First Nations water legislation. “It really imbues the desires and aspirations of First Nations communities around not just how to make sure that they can access clean water, but how to protect water for generations. I found working on this bill extremely fulfilling,” Hajdu said. Another highlight for the federal MP was advocating for Thunder Bay to get much-needed…

