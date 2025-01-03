National News
Kashechewan evacuees make best of a bad situation

January 3, 2025 89 views

By Clint Fleury Local Journalism Initiative THUNDER BAY — It’s been two weeks since the evacuees from Kashechewan First Nation arrived in the City of Thunder Bay. Community Liaison Victor Stephen told Newswatch that, for the most part, “everything has been running smoothly” despite nearly 160 community members not being able to be home for the holidays. “We arrived here during the holidays and everything has been ups and downs,” Stephen said. He noted that some community members are beginning to feel a little cooped up staying in their rooms and wandering the halls of the Superior Inn. “Everything’s been closed where people can be activated to go to activities and all that kind of stuff,” Stephen said. “So, now that the holidays are ending, we will be taking advantage…

