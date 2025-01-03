B.C.’s new clean-energy czar is a climate ‘wild card’

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Adrian Dix is B.C.’s new climate and clean energy czar, but it’s not clear whether his appointment signals a new commitment by the NDP government to tackle the province’s growing oil and gas emissions. Dix, the former health minister who once ran for premier himself, was appointed as the Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions during Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle. With the appointment, Eby also combined responsibility for energy and climate accountability under one roof. Dix’s appointment and changes to the ministry could be pivotal to B.C.’s clean energy future and low carbon economy, if the province weans itself off fossil fuels and prioritizes clean electricity for economic sectors aligned with climate priorities, say political and climate experts. However, unless the Eby…



