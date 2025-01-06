Kahnawake strikes major agreement with Quebec

By Miriam Lafontaine Local Journalism Initiative Quebec has signed a historic agreement with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK), one both parties hope will pave the way for a more constructive relationship moving forward. “Today marks a new beginning in Quebec’s relationship with Kahnawake,” premier François Legault said as he addressed a room of journalists there to witness the signing of the document, the Statement of Understanding and Mutual Respect. “I’m hoping that this is more than just a symbolic gesture, and I truly feel that it’s more than that – that there’s actually a real commitment,” MCK grand chief Cody Diabo said. Quebec minister for Indigenous relations Ian Lafrenière and Council chief Jeffrey Diabo, who were both actively involved in the negotiations over the agreement, were also there for…



