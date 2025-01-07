‘I’m going to keep breathing, for her’: Chantel John’s family, friends feel disrespected by murderer’s sentencing

By Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Graphic content warning: This story contains details of fatal intimate partner violence that some readers may find disturbing. “I’m going to keep going until the day I die. I’m going to keep breathing for her because her breath was taken away,” distraught father Toby John said when speaking of his late daughter Chantel John. Chantel John of Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River on Newfoundland’s south coast, was 28 years old when she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Kirk Keeping on Jan. 9, 2019. Keeping has since pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will serve 16 years in prison before being eligible to apply for parole. Toby said his daughter would want to be remembered as the kind-hearted person she was, always willing…
