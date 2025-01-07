OPP seeking public help in Highway 403 collision

OPP Seeking Witnesses or Dashcam Footage BRANT COUNTY, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing to the public for help after a single–vehicle collision on Highway 403 left one person with life-threatening injuries in October. Brant County OPP said the single vehicle rollover occurred on Highway 403 near Garden Avenue in Brant County at about 9:41 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024. Emergency services including OPP, Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services and the County of Brant Fire Department, all responded to the collision. OPP said a sedan had been travelling westbound on Highway 403 when it crossed into the median and came to a stop in the eastbound lanes. The driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries, while a third passenger was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The West…



