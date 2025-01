OPP seeking public help in Highway 403 collision

OPP Seeking Witnesses or Dashcam Footage BRANT COUNTY, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing to the public for help after a single–vehicle collision on Highway 403 left one person with life-threatening injuries in October. Brant County OPP said the single vehicle rollover occurred on Highway 403 near Garden Avenue in Brant County at about 9:41 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024. Emergency services including OPP, Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services and the County of Brant Fire Department, all responded to the collision. OPP said a sedan had been travelling westbound on Highway 403 when it crossed into the median and came to a stop in the eastbound lanes. The driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries, while a third passenger was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The West…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page