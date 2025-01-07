If It’s Too Cold For You- It’s Too Cold For Your Pet

LONDON, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in West Region, ware reminding all pet owners to never leave their pet unattended in a cold motor vehicle. OPP said it could have deadly consequences for your pet. If it’s too cold for you to sit inside the vehicle then it’s too cold for your pet. If you own or are caring for companion animals, you need to take extra precautions to protect them from the extreme cold. The best place for your pet is inside, except when you take them outside for exercise or if it is a breed of dog capable of surviving outdoor weather. Even long-haired dogs that are accustomed to being outside need extra precautions when the temperature plummets. Never leave your cat or dog alone in a…
