Norfolk OPP Seeing Public’s Help In Suspicious Fires

January 7, 2025 56 views

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Crime Unit investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in connection with  a series of suspicious fires. Norfolk County OPP and Fire responded to fire on Windham Road in Delhi Norfolk County at about3:29 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025, involving an unoccupied structure. No injuries were reported and the fire has been deemed as suspicious and under investigation by the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit. Between Tuesday, November 12, and Friday, December 27, 2024, Norfolk County OPP,  the Norfolk County Fire Department and  Norfolk County Paramedic Services, all responded to multiple structure fires across the county, all of which have also been investigated as suspicious. OPP said the following dates, times, and locations are of particular note: Tuesday, November 12,…

