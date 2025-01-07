Ontario First Nations to negotiate child welfare reforms with Ottawa

-CP-First Nations in Ontario are charting their own path with the federal government to reform the child welfare system weeks after critics said the deal reached last July was too weak to accept. The Chiefs of Ontario, the Nishnawbe Aski Nation and the federal government say the reforms outlined in a draft child welfare agreement are “historic and transformative.” They say they’ll work together to reach a final agreement within the existing provisions. That agreement, worth $47.8 billion over 10 years, was ordered by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. It was struck down by the Assembly of First Nations in October when chiefs voted for a new negotiating team and what they called a more inclusive agreement with Ottawa. First Nations leaders in Ontario, who helped to negotiate the deal…



