First Nations teen is now top goaltender for King Rebellion

January 7, 2025 43 views

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Though he was a member of one of the top Junior A squads in Canada, Tre Altiman was looking for a change of scenery. And that’s why Altiman, a member of Walpole Island First Nation in southwestern Ontario, is now stopping pucks with the King Rebellion, who compete in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Altiman, who turned 19 in November, had started the 2024-25 campaign with the OJHL’s Leamington Flyers. He appeared in 15 games for the Flyers, posting an impressive record of 11-3-1 and a sparkling 1.72 goals-against average. Altiman though was not entirely thrilled he was playing second fiddle to Flyers’ goaltender Marcus Vandenberg, a 20-year-old who had suited up for three different squads in the higher-calibre Ontario Hockey League…

