Fort Nelson woman is finalist for Miss Indigenous Canada

April 3, 2025 140 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — The next woman to wear the crown of Miss Indigenous Canada could hail from northeast B.C. Taylor Behn-Tsakoza is among 19 finalists in the competition, which is geared “toward young Indigenous leaders of tomorrow” with an aim to “foster an environment where young Indigenous women can grow,” according to its website. The competition is open to First Nations, Métis and Inuit women with a verifiable community affiliation and display “good characteristics” of a First Nations ambassador. Contestants must also be at least 18 years old and no older than 30 years of age by pageant weekend, which will include workshops, tours, guest speakers and activities. A member of Fort Nelson First Nation, the 29-year-old promoted her candidacy with…

