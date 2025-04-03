‘Investigation launched’ over alleged loss of funds at Dawson Creek Native Housing Society

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — An Indigenous housing society is “starting fresh” in the wake of an alleged theft of funds. According to Neil Sneddon of the Dawson Creek Native Housing Society, it was partly the findings of an independent audit conducted in 2023 which prompted the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment to launch an investigation into the matter. Sneddon is the vice-president of the society, which provides rental units to around 40 low-income Indigenous tenants in the Dawson Creek area. “It means we have to rebuild,” said Sneddon. “We are starting fresh. We’re redoing our by-laws to ensure this never happens again. “It is very devastating. We’re working as hard as we can to hopefully amend everything.” Sneddon also alleged the resignation of the…



