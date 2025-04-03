National News
ticker

‘Investigation launched’ over alleged loss of funds at Dawson Creek Native Housing Society

April 3, 2025 162 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — An Indigenous housing society is “starting fresh” in the wake of an alleged theft of funds. According to Neil Sneddon of the Dawson Creek Native Housing Society, it was partly the findings of an independent audit conducted in 2023 which prompted the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment to launch an investigation into the matter. Sneddon is the vice-president of the society, which provides rental units to around 40 low-income Indigenous tenants in the Dawson Creek area. “It means we have to rebuild,” said Sneddon. “We are starting fresh. We’re redoing our by-laws to ensure this never happens again. “It is very devastating. We’re working as hard as we can to hopefully amend everything.” Sneddon also alleged the resignation of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

April 3, 2025 176

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S.…

Read more
National News

Fort Nelson woman is finalist for Miss Indigenous Canada

April 3, 2025 141

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — The next woman to…

Read more