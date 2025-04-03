National News
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

April 3, 2025 176 views

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At a press conference on Parliament Hill, Carney said Canada’s counter-tariffs will hit all vehicles that do not comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, along with any non-Canadian content in compliant vehicles. That means any vehicles made with less than 75 per cent North American content will face 25 per cent tariffs — a measure which could capture tens of thousands of vehicle imports, according to a background document provided by the Prime Minister’s Office. That could amount to roughly 10 per cent of all cars coming in from the U.S. The counter-tariffs will not apply to…

