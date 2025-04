Brantford Police seeking man wanted for Second Degree Murder

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service (BPS) are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted for Second Degree Murder after a man died of stab wounds from a disturbance April 3, 2025, after an altercation at a city address. BPS responded to a Charlotte Street residence at about 4 :15 p.m., Thursday, April 3, where they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim succumbed to his injuries a short time later. BPS said the parties involved were known to each other and this is not believed to be a random incident. Police have recovered the weapon and currently have one man in custody for Accessory after the Fact to Murder, Weapons Dangerous, and Assault with a Weapon. BPS said they have reasonable grounds and are actively seeking to arrest…



