Officer who shot and killed Indigenous man in N.B. did not commit crime: watchdog

April 4, 2025 157 views

-CP-New Brunswick’s police watchdog says an RCMP officer did not commit a criminal offence when they shot and killed an Indigenous man in Elsipogtog First Nation last year. The Serious Incident Response Team said in its report dated April 1 that the officer had used “reasonable force” against a man who was holding three axes in his hands and was a threat. The report, written by director Erin E. Nauss, says two RCMP officers responded to a 911 call on Sept. 8, 2024, about a man with weapons who wanted to take his own life. It says when officers arrived to the eastern New Brunswick community, the man was showing signs of intoxication and threw one of the axes toward the officers. One of the Mounties shot the man after…

