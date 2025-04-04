Indigenous Group of Seven work brought together for exhibit in Banff

By Crystal St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Joseph Sánchez is co-curating the upcoming exhibit The Ancestors Are Talking: Paintings by the Indigenous Seven at The Whyte museum located in Banff, Alta. from May 3 to Oct. 19. The exhibit features 77 works. Sánchez is the last living member of the Indigenous Group of Seven. The group consisted also of Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness, Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau, Daphne Odig and Carl Ray. Co-curators are The Whyte’s curator of Indigenous initiatives Dawn Saunders Dahl and Christina Cuthbertson, the director of curatorial initiatives. Sánchez and the Indigenous Group of Seven established Professional Native Indian Artists Inc. (PNIAI) in the early 1970s. They set out to change the way Indigenous art was viewed by Canadians and the world. Their intention was to move…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice