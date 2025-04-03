Six Nations Police charge man with impaired operation of vehicle

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Millgrove man is facing charges after the Six Nations Police (SNP)received a complaint about a patron displaying signs of impairment at a local business on Six Nations. SNP said they were advised of a possible impaired patron at a local Highway 54 business Monday, March 31, 2025, at about 4:57 p.m.. Six Nations Police said they arrived at the area and located a vehicle matching the description the caller provided. Police said they spoke with the male driver and a passenger and saw signs of impairment on the man. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Joseph Stephens, 69, of Millgrove, Ontario with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” The accused…
Related Posts
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs
April 3, 2025 177
By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S.…
‘Investigation launched’ over alleged loss of funds at Dawson Creek Native Housing Society
April 3, 2025 163
By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — An Indigenous housing society is…