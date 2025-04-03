National News
ticker

Six Nations Police charge man with impaired operation of vehicle

April 3, 2025 148 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Millgrove man is facing charges after the Six Nations Police (SNP)received a complaint about a patron displaying signs of impairment at a local business on Six Nations. SNP said they were advised of a possible impaired patron at a local Highway 54 business Monday, March 31, 2025, at about 4:57 p.m.. Six Nations Police said they arrived at the area and located a vehicle matching the description the caller provided. Police said they spoke with the male driver and a passenger and saw signs of impairment on the man. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Joseph Stephens, 69, of Millgrove, Ontario with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” The accused…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

April 3, 2025 177

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S.…

Read more
National News

‘Investigation launched’ over alleged loss of funds at Dawson Creek Native Housing Society

April 3, 2025 163

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — An Indigenous housing society is…

Read more