Six Nations Police charge man with impaired operation of vehicle

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Millgrove man is facing charges after the Six Nations Police (SNP)received a complaint about a patron displaying signs of impairment at a local business on Six Nations. SNP said they were advised of a possible impaired patron at a local Highway 54 business Monday, March 31, 2025, at about 4:57 p.m.. Six Nations Police said they arrived at the area and located a vehicle matching the description the caller provided. Police said they spoke with the male driver and a passenger and saw signs of impairment on the man. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Joseph Stephens, 69, of Millgrove, Ontario with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” The accused…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice