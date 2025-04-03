National News
Brantford Man arrested in child pornography investigation

April 3, 2025 218 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-  A 55-year-old man is facing child pornography charges as a result of two Brantford Police Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigations. The charges came after the  Brantford Police ICE unit executed two search warrants, on two seperate dates, March 31 and April 2, 2025 at two Brantford addresses after receiving tips through the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children. Police seized multiple computers, cellphones, and electronic devices during search and in the process of performing a follow up investigation. Brantford Police  said detectives, working in the ICE Unit, found evidence of child pornography on the various devices. As a result of the investigation a 55-year-old Brantford man  was arrested April 2, 2025 and held for a bail hearing. The accused is facing a charge of Accessing Child Pornography,…

