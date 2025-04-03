Brantford Man arrested in child pornography investigation

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 55-year-old man is facing child pornography charges as a result of two Brantford Police Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigations. The charges came after the Brantford Police ICE unit executed two search warrants, on two seperate dates, March 31 and April 2, 2025 at two Brantford addresses after receiving tips through the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children. Police seized multiple computers, cellphones, and electronic devices during search and in the process of performing a follow up investigation. Brantford Police said detectives, working in the ICE Unit, found evidence of child pornography on the various devices. As a result of the investigation a 55-year-old Brantford man was arrested April 2, 2025 and held for a bail hearing. The accused is facing a charge of Accessing Child Pornography,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice