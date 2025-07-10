Pottahawk Sunday will see OPP patrolling water and on site at marinas

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON -It’s Pottahawk weekend and the Norfolk County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is once reminding the public to make safety their number one priority during this year’s Pottahawk Sunday on Lake Erie. OPP respond yearly to incidents at Pottahawk Point, many involving alcohol-related issues, impaired boating and in other cases, individuals are left stranded with no safe way to return to shore. The OPP are encouraging boaters to avoid picking up unknown passengers and to make responsible choices on the way. Officers will be present at local marinas and patrolling the water to ensure a safe experience for everyone in attendance. Police will conduct random vessel checks throughout the day to ensure boats are equipped with the required safety equipment. Designated safety lanes must always…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice