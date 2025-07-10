National News
ticker

Quadeville OPP to hold community meeting after child attack, youth has been charged

July 10, 2025 32 views

QUADEVILLE, ON –  A 17-year-old male is facing attempted murder charges in connection with an attack on a child in Quadeville, southeast of Barry’s Bay in June. The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Units all  responded Monday, June 23, 2025  to a report of a missing child in Quadeville. The OPP Canine Unit located the eight-year-old child just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The child, sustaining life-threatening injuries, was transported to hospital, and remains under the care of medical professionals. OPP said during the investigation, the cause of the victim’s injuries was unclear. OPP said  while early evidence suggested a possible animal attack, investigators did not rule out human involvement. To aid in the investigation, multiple…

