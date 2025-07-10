Sprinklers laid out in Jean Marie River as wildfire creeps closer

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Firefighters have laid sprinklers in Jean Marie River in anticipation of a potential evacuation due to a wildfire burning 20 kilometres from the community. “Last night we mobilized a team of structure protection specialists to prepare Jean Marie River to be protected ahead of the Northwest wind event today,” stated NWT Fire on their social media feed Wednesday. “A perimeter of wet line has been set along the North end of the community. “We will continue to work to minimize fire growth in the bush, while being proactive to keep Jean Marie River safe should the fire exceed control efforts.” Currently 4,147 hectares in size, wildfire FS014-25 remains out of control according to NWT Fire. The GNWT stated five fire crews,…



