National News
ticker

Museum of North Vancouver receives $400K to boost Coast Salish programming

July 10, 2025 116 views

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Museum of North Vancouver has received a hefty chunk of cash to continue its programming tied to local Coast Salish education and culture. BMO gifted $400,000 to the Museum and Archives of North Vancouver (MONOVA), which will go to education, hands-on activities and events related to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation). “We recognize the ethical responsibility that museums and archives have in deepening understanding and respect for Indigenous peoples,” said Zoe Mackoff de Miranda, director at MONOVA. “Coast Salish programming and Indigenous storytelling are integral to the work we do towards truth and reconciliation.” The recent gift is a renewal of previous funding the museum received from the bank in 2021. Since then, the museum…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Quadeville OPP to hold community meeting after child attack, youth has been charged

July 10, 2025 32

QUADEVILLE, ON –  A 17-year-old male is facing attempted murder charges in connection with an attack on…

Read more
National News

Sprinklers laid out in Jean Marie River as wildfire creeps closer

July 10, 2025 95

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Firefighters have laid sprinklers in Jean Marie…

Read more