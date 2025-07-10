Museum of North Vancouver receives $400K to boost Coast Salish programming

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News The Museum of North Vancouver has received a hefty chunk of cash to continue its programming tied to local Coast Salish education and culture. BMO gifted $400,000 to the Museum and Archives of North Vancouver (MONOVA), which will go to education, hands-on activities and events related to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation). “We recognize the ethical responsibility that museums and archives have in deepening understanding and respect for Indigenous peoples,” said Zoe Mackoff de Miranda, director at MONOVA. “Coast Salish programming and Indigenous storytelling are integral to the work we do towards truth and reconciliation.” The recent gift is a renewal of previous funding the museum received from the bank in 2021. Since then, the museum…



