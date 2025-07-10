Ottawa set to miss 2026 deadline for establishing $10-a-day child care: report

By Alessia Passafiume Ottawa is expected to miss its 2026 deadline to implement $10-a-day child care services across the country, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives said in a new report published Wednesday. The analysis concluded that just six provinces and territories are meeting that fee target now. David Macdonald, an economist with the centre, said even though fees have dropped significantly everywhere, the federal government is unlikely to meet its self-imposed deadline. “It’s almost certain that even after the 2026 deadline passes, many parents in five provinces will be paying more than $10 a day for child care,” Macdonald said. “That being said, the fee drops for parents so far have been staggering in Ontario, Alberta and Nunavut, as these jurisdictions had let fees get far too high before…
