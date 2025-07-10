National News
KTC offering more online career courses for members

July 10, 2025 89 views

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council (KTC) members can take more online career and learning courses because of a new partnership. “The KTC Indigenous Skills and Employment Training (ISET) Program has partnered with Capacity Partners to deliver a powerful new library of online courses to support clients on their learning and career journeys,” says Teena Richards, Loon River First Nation ISETP education coordinator in a written response to questions from The Leader. “At the heart of this initiative is a new Learning Management System (LMS)—a user-friendly platform that brings all training materials together in one convenient place. Learners can easily access courses, track their progress, and work with their ISET coordinator to map out personalized learning pathways.” The LMS was built…

