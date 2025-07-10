National News
First Nations call for Ontario environment minister’s resignation

July 10, 2025 124 views

By Liam Casey Several dozen First Nations in Ontario called for the resignation of the province’s environment minister Wednesday after he asked the federal government to not reintroduce a bill that would enshrine clean drinking water rights in law. Last month, Todd McCarthy and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin asking her to move away from legislation that they say would “delay project development and undermine competitiveness.” They singled out Bill C-61, legislation introduced in the last Parliament that sought to ensure First Nations have access to clean drinking water and can protect fresh water sources on their territories. The bill faced a lengthy committee process but was not passed into law before Parliament was prorogued earlier this year, and Dabrusin said last week…

