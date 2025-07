Duchesnay Elders’ Lodge strengthens community care

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Nipissing First Nation (NFN) has opened a new Elder’s Lodge in Duchesnay. The facility provides 10 assisted living units, and offers round-the-clock staffing, meal services, cleaning, with the possibility of personal care through Home and Community Care staff. In a release, NFN noted, “The new facility will provide much-needed assisted living units that allow NFN Elders to remain in their home community, surrounded by culture, family and familiar spaces.” Yvette Bellefeuille, a NFN councillor, emphasized, “This project has been decades in the making. The vision has evolved over the years, but the goal has always been the same – to keep our Elders close to home, in a space that reflects their culture and importance to our Nation.” Nipissing First Nation held…



