Report says all B.C. events should get risk review, in wake of festival tragedy

By Chuck Chiang Terry Yung says that when he attends Vancouver’s Chinatown Festival this weekend, he’ll enjoy himself knowing that the work has been done to make him and other attendees feel safe. British Columbia’s minister of state for community safety said pursuing that sense of security was “the foundation” of a report he released Wednesday making six recommendations on improving safety for community events in the wake of the April 26 attack on Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival, that killed 11 people and injured dozens more. Yung said the point of the report was “not to look at one moment in time in the past which we cannot change.” “I can’t speculate what could or could have happened but what we can do in future to make us all…
Related Posts
Quadeville OPP to hold community meeting after child attack, youth has been charged
July 10, 2025 33
QUADEVILLE, ON – A 17-year-old male is facing attempted murder charges in connection with an attack on…
Sprinklers laid out in Jean Marie River as wildfire creeps closer
July 10, 2025 95
By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Firefighters have laid sprinklers in Jean Marie…