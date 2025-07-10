National News
Report says all B.C. events should get risk review, in wake of festival tragedy

July 10, 2025 100 views

By Chuck Chiang Terry Yung says that when he attends Vancouver’s Chinatown Festival this weekend, he’ll enjoy himself knowing that the work has been done to make him and other attendees feel safe. British Columbia’s minister of state for community safety said pursuing that sense of security was “the foundation” of a report he released Wednesday making six recommendations on improving safety for community events in the wake of the April 26 attack on Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival, that killed 11 people and injured dozens more. Yung said the point of the report was “not to look at one moment in time in the past which we cannot change.” “I can’t speculate what could or could have happened but what we can do in future to make us all…

