National News
ticker

Fort St. John first stop on UNBC summer sports camp tour

July 10, 2025 92 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A university’s themed sporting camps will take a road trip throughout July and August, with its first stop being Fort St. John. Prince George’s University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) will host camps throughout the remainder of summer in northern B.C. communities, including on July 14th and 15th at North Peace Secondary School. Other stops on the tour include Burns Lake, Smithers, Terrace and two First Nations communities: Gitlaxt’aamix, a Nisga’a community north of Terrace, and Yekooche First Nation northwest of Fort St. James. According to UNBC’s athletics and events coordinator Dorion Van Caeseele, the Fort St. John camp is unique. While other camps showcase basketball, the Fort St. John camp is soccer-exclusive. She added that plans…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Quadeville OPP to hold community meeting after child attack, youth has been charged

July 10, 2025 31

QUADEVILLE, ON –  A 17-year-old male is facing attempted murder charges in connection with an attack on…

Read more
National News

Sprinklers laid out in Jean Marie River as wildfire creeps closer

July 10, 2025 95

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Firefighters have laid sprinklers in Jean Marie…

Read more