Fort St. John first stop on UNBC summer sports camp tour

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A university’s themed sporting camps will take a road trip throughout July and August, with its first stop being Fort St. John. Prince George’s University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) will host camps throughout the remainder of summer in northern B.C. communities, including on July 14th and 15th at North Peace Secondary School. Other stops on the tour include Burns Lake, Smithers, Terrace and two First Nations communities: Gitlaxt’aamix, a Nisga’a community north of Terrace, and Yekooche First Nation northwest of Fort St. James. According to UNBC’s athletics and events coordinator Dorion Van Caeseele, the Fort St. John camp is unique. While other camps showcase basketball, the Fort St. John camp is soccer-exclusive. She added that plans…



