National News
ticker

Family services society to host event for International Overdose Awareness Day

July 10, 2025 96 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An Indigenous family services society is finalizing plans to bring awareness to those suffering from substance abuse. International Overdose Awareness Day takes place on August 31st and began in 2001, with the aim of raising understanding around drug use and lowering the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths while providing support for grieving families. First organized in Australia, it is now recognized in 40 countries around the globe. The Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society has said it is organizing an event to mark the day in Fort St John. For Hailey Testawitch, the topic is very personal. Testawitch, who works with Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona, is an organizer of an event scheduled to take place…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Quadeville OPP to hold community meeting after child attack, youth has been charged

July 10, 2025 31

QUADEVILLE, ON –  A 17-year-old male is facing attempted murder charges in connection with an attack on…

Read more
National News

Sprinklers laid out in Jean Marie River as wildfire creeps closer

July 10, 2025 95

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Firefighters have laid sprinklers in Jean Marie…

Read more