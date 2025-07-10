Family services society to host event for International Overdose Awareness Day

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An Indigenous family services society is finalizing plans to bring awareness to those suffering from substance abuse. International Overdose Awareness Day takes place on August 31st and began in 2001, with the aim of raising understanding around drug use and lowering the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths while providing support for grieving families. First organized in Australia, it is now recognized in 40 countries around the globe. The Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society has said it is organizing an event to mark the day in Fort St John. For Hailey Testawitch, the topic is very personal. Testawitch, who works with Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona, is an organizer of an event scheduled to take place…



