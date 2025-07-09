Ford gutted Ontario’s environmental laws. Now he wants Ottawa to clear the last line of defence

By Abdul Matin Sarfraz Local Journalism Initiative Canada’s National Observer If the Bill 5 megaprojects proposed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford — like mining in the Ring of Fire or building Highway 413 — push federally listed species, such as the boreal caribou or redside dace, to the brink, only the federal Species at Risk Act still stands in the way. Now, Ford is demanding that Ottawa clear that last line of defence — and this time, he’s brought an ally: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Backed by Alberta, Ford’s government is calling on Ottawa to repeal some of Canada’s key environmental laws, which experts warn are now the only measure preventing species’ extinction, climate backsliding and unchecked industrial expansion. Both provinces want Ottawa to repeal the Impact Assessment Act, carbon-pricing…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice