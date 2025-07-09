Six Nations Elected Council looking to shut down live streaming of council meetings

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is considering shutting down the live streaming of its meetings and holding in-person public sessions only to prevent non-Six Nations people access to SNEC data. Councillor Dean Hill, Chair of the Data Governance Committee, says while he wants to share information with members he only wants to do it in-person. “When we stream it live, anybody and everybody can watch, right?” Hill said. “We want to share the information with the community members, not necessarily the entire world.” Hill told SNEC’s July 8 council meeting he and the data committee are exploring new ways to share information with community members while protecting sensitive data including having in-person access to meetings only. He did not explain what the sensitive data was that…



