Nunavut premier prioritizes family in decision not to seek re-election in fall

July 9, 2025 127 views

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News In a ‘family-first’ decision, Nunavut’s Premier Pauloosie Jamesie (P.J.) Akeeagok will step away from politics during the upcoming fall election. The premier made the surprise announcement on his official government page July 8th, one day before the territory celebrates the 32nd year of Nunavut Day. “I am stepping away because this is the right moment to spend more time with my young family—time that public life often demands we set aside,” Akeeagok said in his detailed post addressed to the people of Nunavut. Born in Grise Fiord, Akeeagok attended Nunavut Sivuniksavut and then studied political science and Indigenous Studies at the University of Ottawa, where he met his wife Parniga. Prior to entering the political arena, he was the two-term president…

