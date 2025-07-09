National News
Reflections, uncertainty: Nunavut premier plans life after politics

July 9, 2025 123 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News After announcing he won’t seek re-election on Oct. 27, Premier P.J. Akeeagok spent the rest of Tuesday taking phone calls, speaking with reporters, even greeting a group of visitors from Edmonton at the Nunavut legislative assembly. “It’s been a lot of reflection, actually, as I feel very content with the decision,” Akeeagok said in an interview, adding he decided “just in the past few days.” In a statement released Tuesday, Akeeagok said he wants to spend time with his family and he’s “not stepping away for another role.” MLAs picked him to be premier in 2021 after he won his first term as MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu that year. Before entering territorial politics, Akeeagok was president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association for…

