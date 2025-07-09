National News
Brantford Council allocates operating surplus for community improvements

July 9, 2025 148 views

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon City of Brantford Council allocated various funding from the 2024 Year End Operating Budget Surplus during the June Council meeting. With a total of $8,952,964 from the 2024 Year End Operating Budget Surplus, the City’s Finance Committee provided Council with a list of reserves and projects for the funds to be allocated towards including: $982,052 to the Corporate Contingency Reserve $365,704 to the John Noble Home Reserve $1,961,318 to the Hospital Redevelopment Reserve Fund $5,343,890 to the Tax Stabilization Reserve $100,000 for Civic Centre renovations and maintenance projects $200,000 for Arnold Anderson Stadium Washroom and Concession upgrades As well, it was recommended that funding in the amount of $515,000 to proceed with Robert Moore Park enhancements be allocated from the…

