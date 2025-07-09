Glenda Pard, Herman Many Guns vie for open seat on Piikani Nation council

By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze Piikani Nation has released the final list of candidates for its byelection, with two community members vying to fill a vacant seat on council. Herman Many Guns and Glenda Pard were both confirmed after a nomination meeting held June 26 at the community hall in Brocket. Many Guns was nominated by Waylon Yellowhorn and seconded by Trudy Crow Eagle, while Pard was nominated by Katiedel Pard and seconded by Mary Faye Small Legs. The byelection will be held July 22 to fill the seat left vacant after the resignation of Coun. Martin Iron Shirt took effect Dec. 31, 2024. The upcoming vote gives eligible members a chance to elect one councillor to help shape the direction of the First Nation…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice