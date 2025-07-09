Ditidaht opens new visitor centre at Nitinaht Lake windsurf campground

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Nitinaht Lake, B.C. – Canada’s iconic West Coast Trail (WCT) on Vancouver Island just got even better with the grand opening of a new visitor centre at the Nitinaht Lake Campground. Brought to life by the Ditidaht Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the new building features an outdoor theatre area and indoor meeting space and will serve as a check-in centre/information hub for WCT hikers, Nitinaht Lake campers and folks staying at the Caycuse Cabins. “I’m really proud of what we’ve done today. It’s important for you guys to know that we are working for you all,” expressed Jack Thompson, president of the DEDC, to Ditidaht members during the July 4 unveiling. “It’s a new chapter. One thing (our Ancestors) talked about is…



